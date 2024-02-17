February 18, 2024

The Chicago White Sox have signed Venezuelan prospect Cristian Gonzalez

Cassandra Curtis February 17, 2024 2 min read

At this point in the calendar, many of us are waiting for the season to start. Major League Baseball And what might happen in spring training. However, the teams love Chicago White Sox Not only are they preparing for what 2024 will be like, they are also thinking about the future.

The team led by Pedro Grivol is not seeing a very positive 2023. In addition to falling out of the postseason, they finished the season with over 100 losses in penultimate place. American League Central Division.


Chicago White Sox In the middle of the season they became a selling team by leaving behind several important pieces. This situation gave a clear white flag message for the 2023 season, but it seems they are already looking to a different future.

Sometimes changes don't happen overnight and you have to patiently prepare for the best path to success. The organization may not have made moves that could give it superstar status this offseason, but it has sought to bring in young talent.

The Chicago White Sox have signed Venezuelan Cristian Gonzalez

Journalist Francis Romero Through your X accountHe reported this Chicago White Sox The agreement has been officially reached with the Venezuelan player Christian Gonzalez. The company will have a bonus offer of $550,000.

Christian Gonzalez He's coming to an organization that appears to be currently restructuring its roster to become competitive again. For Venezuelans, this could be great news, since the competition (which is always there) is not very strong.

Right now when it comes to gardening Chicago White Soxthe main character or safe mode is Louis Robert Jr. The Cuban who performs better and better on the field of play.

