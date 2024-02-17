John Bodmer spoke about his continuity at Atletico Nacional after the defeat to Cali | Colombian Football | Betplay League

Atletico Nacional are not having their best showing in Liga BetPlay 2024-I, and once again they added to a defeat, this time to Deportivo Cali 3-2 in Palmaseca, a result that leaves them outside the Group of Eight.

The results did not go well with the team, and coach John Bodmer was the focus of criticism, but despite the defeat, the helmsman explained in a press conference that he would remain in his position and that the managers would support him.

Regarding its continuity: “I stayed on the bench thinking because the group played a good game. I looked at the numbers, the options, the shots and how far we advanced in the penalty area, I saw that we played a good game. Numbers don’t lie, we have to see where we can improve.”

Has support: “The managers showed me their support and now I'm at Nacional. We played a great game, we lost because of the details, but the number of shots, possession and reach is very good. We were always on top.

Good things about patriotism: “I believe in a hierarchy for everyone, and I also wonder what would happen if we had good numbers in game development, but I don’t have the answer.”

Definition problems: “I don't think it's a matter of lack of experience. If we were fine it would be a different story. We are an advanced team, we have failed to finish the season in the last few matches.”