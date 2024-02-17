Whit Merrifield agreed with the Philadelphia Phillies

In the 2023 postseason, Philadelphia Phillies He was one victory away Arizona Diamondbacks For the second time in a row World Series. That bitter taste of not being able to win again National League And revenge for what happened a year ago vs Houston Astros It has them not skimping on strengthening themselves for the 2024 campaign.

This Friday, February 16th Velez Take an important step toward that goal by signing the veteran Wyatt Merrifield, which was one of the most coveted pieces in free agency. According to the journalist from athlete Ken Rosenthal, Who was responsible for breaking the news, the agreement is for one year with another option, and $8 million.

MERRYFIELD Come to me Philadelphia Phillies After the 2023 season in which he participated for the third time in all Starsbeing a prominent player in Toronto Blue Jaysthe team that applied to Postseason After winning 89 matches in the regular round. There was a lot to do with the antics of the man who served as a second baseman and left fielder in 145 games, hitting 11 home runs, getting 149 hits, 27 of them doubles, and batting .217, with an OPS of . 700 and hit .382.

The Philadelphia Phillies will have a roster full of numbers in 2024

His new organization will be looking to win the ring this year. World Series That has been elusive since 2008, when he won over Tampa Bay Rays In five matches. In 2009 and 2022 Pennsylvania They won the National LeagueBut they failed when it came to taking the next step.

For 2024, it has a team that features many characters, and they have The fourth most expensive payroll in all of Major League BaseballIt is only surpassed by him New York Yankees, New York Mets and Houston Astros. In their ranks stand out Bryce Harper Above all, in addition to all the other stars like Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeleramong other things.