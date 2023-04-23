April 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Center of Excellence for the Arts and Gastronomic Sciences of Córdoba resumes its sessions

Zera Pearson April 23, 2023 2 min read
he Center of Excellence for the Arts and Gastronomic Sciences (CSACG) of Córdoba will return to activity next June, although its students will rest in August. The facilities at Calle Bodega, 8, will be filled with students again after the halt imposed by the pandemic.

His return will be through the front door with a path Catering services.

It is a 580-hour face-to-face training, which will be given at the Center and at La Casa de Manolete Bistró.

Those who finish will receive a Professional Certificate and have the opportunity to do 80 hours of training in the best restaurants in Córdoba.

he Center of Excellence for Gastronomic Arts and Sciences (CSACG) is a new interdisciplinary research center in gastronomy, whose mission is to develop the potential for innovation in gastronomy and catering, through training, which is located in a unique space in the city, right in the center, next to the gastronomic restaurants A Flor de Piel and La Casa de Manolete Bistro.

It is an educational project that goes beyond a simple hospitality school: passion, creativity, experimentation and constant innovation are concepts promoted in its programmes.

Faculty of expert professors and chefs, agreements with the University of Córdoba, Imibic (Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba) and CSIC (Supreme Council for Scientific Research) and real practices in the Group’s restaurants and other external restaurants make the supreme center of gastronomic arts and sciences, a unique place To develop a passion for gastronomy, cooking and eating.

See also  This is the ultimate practice of reducing mental noise, one of the keys to our well-being.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The new role of companies with a spirit to generate social welfare and rejuvenate the planet

April 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Health Sciences and Law, with the greatest demand at UMSNH

April 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

They note a growing interest in health sciences careers in San Juan

April 22, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

7 min read

Today’s horoscope, April 23, 2023, for all zodiac signs

April 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The Center of Excellence for the Arts and Gastronomic Sciences of Córdoba resumes its sessions

April 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The reasons for the tie between America and Pumas in the 16th round

April 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Indiana residents thought there was an explosion, but it turned out to be a meteorite

April 23, 2023 Roger Rehbein