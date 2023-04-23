The Center of Excellence for the Arts and Gastronomic Sciences of Córdoba resumes its sessions

he Center of Excellence for the Arts and Gastronomic Sciences (CSACG) of Córdoba will return to activity next June, although its students will rest in August. The facilities at Calle Bodega, 8, will be filled with students again after the halt imposed by the pandemic.

His return will be through the front door with a path Catering services.

It is a 580-hour face-to-face training, which will be given at the Center and at La Casa de Manolete Bistró.

Those who finish will receive a Professional Certificate and have the opportunity to do 80 hours of training in the best restaurants in Córdoba.

he Center of Excellence for Gastronomic Arts and Sciences (CSACG) is a new interdisciplinary research center in gastronomy, whose mission is to develop the potential for innovation in gastronomy and catering, through training, which is located in a unique space in the city, right in the center, next to the gastronomic restaurants A Flor de Piel and La Casa de Manolete Bistro. It is an educational project that goes beyond a simple hospitality school: passion, creativity, experimentation and constant innovation are concepts promoted in its programmes. Faculty of expert professors and chefs, agreements with the University of Córdoba, Imibic (Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba) and CSIC (Supreme Council for Scientific Research) and real practices in the Group’s restaurants and other external restaurants make the supreme center of gastronomic arts and sciences, a unique place To develop a passion for gastronomy, cooking and eating.

