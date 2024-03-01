March 2, 2024

The CELAC Summit began in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Phyllis Ward March 1, 2024 2 min read
President Gustavo Petro embarked on a trip to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in the 8th Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

the Summit of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) started on Friday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines With low participation of leaders.

brazil presidents, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; colombia, Gustavo Pietro; venezuela, Nicolas Maduro; cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel; Bolivia, Luis Arce; and honduras, Xiomara Castroare some of the key Latin American leaders in attendance.

Staff are working this Thursday at the Sandals Hotel as preparations are being finalized for the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will be held tomorrow, March 1, in Kingstown (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines). EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Heads Guyana And Suriname, Irfaan Ali, Chandrikapersad Santokhirespectively, as well as prime ministers Barbados, Mia Amor Motleyand based on Saint Lucia, Philippe Joseph Pierre. Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterresand the Caribbean Community – CARICOM, Carla Barnett, They also attend the regional event.

The only signs indicating that the summit is being held are at the Sandals Hotel and at the airport exit, where there is a sign with a picture of the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Ralph Gonsalvesannounces the event.

In the hotel complex, which includes 301 rooms one floor Above the sea, four swimming pools, conference and banquet halls, among others, the flags of 33 countries fly at the entrance to the main building.

Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (d), and Colombian President, Gustavo Petro (left), in an archive photo. EFE / André Borges

Kingstown followed its usual rhythm, with its residents focused on their daily business and little interest in the summit, even though it was the summit. The largest event held to date in the country.

Information about the summit was scarce in the previous months.

Evie Today, Thursday, he visited the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the headquarters of the official news agency. In no place did they have the summit agenda or any other relevant information.

The year 2024 marks 10 years since the declaration of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, which was ratified at the Second CELAC Summit held in Havana.

(With information from EFE)

