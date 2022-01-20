January 20, 2022

The body of a missing Dominican was found in a river in NY

Winston Hale January 20, 2022

Remnants Dominican She is said to have disappeared from New Year’s Day after leaving House And the Queens New York, Was discovered this Thursday in the water of East River In the zone Under Manhattan.

Jesse Sanchez The 43-year-old has left four children at the orphanage, one of his daughters said Mom I faced personal problems.

Office Medical Superintendent Announced Police From New York That his body was carried away Mortuary. “They found her inside Costa From Governors Island“Monday, There were injuries like falling from a height. Said a spokesman for Police To the portal Pix11.

Sanchez’s bag was found after he went missing in the pedestrian area of ​​Ed Koch’s Queensboro Bridge, and his cellphone was found on the floor of the hospital’s emergency room. Hospital Mount Sinai West On top of that Tenth Avenue Inside Manhattan.

His youngest daughter was contacted PIX11 In the days leading up to Sanchez’s disappearance, he hopes to find out what happened to him Mom.

“She has no enemies, she is a kind soul,” said Inelce Gomes, near the family home in Queensbridge House. “Even here, she feeds the cats,” Gomes added.

No trace was found from the authorities Dominican From 9:30 pm on New Year’s Day, he told his children to go out “to check anything in the car”.

