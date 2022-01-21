January 21, 2022

Los viajeros tendrán que llevar consigo una prueba de su vacunación completa.

The United States will require the Govt vaccine from immigrants from Mexico or Canada

Washington /

The United States will have the 22nd full vaccination against foreigners against Govt-19 starting next Saturday. Must enter the country by land or boat from Mexico or Canada, According to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday (DHS).

This requirement will be available to all non-national travelers wishing to cross the border with Mexico or Canada, either from any of their land routes or via ferry terminals between the United States and these countries.

“These updated travel requirements reflect Biden-Harris management’s commitment to safeguarding public health while at the same time making cross-border travel and trade safer, which is critical to our economy,” he said. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayerkas.

Passengers, both considered essential and non-essential, They must bring proof of full vaccination.

In the case of these passengers, there is no need to present a test with a negative result of Govt-19, This happens to those who enter the country by plane.

People born in the United States do not need to rule, Residents or permanent residents.

In December, the United States began requesting American and foreign travelers to board its borders. Due to the progression of the Omigron variant, the negative covid was tested the day before the trip.

Since November, when the government lifted restrictions on international tourism, the country has demanded that visitors to the plane show evidence of receiving the full vaccination schedule.

These changes were first announced in October 2021, and in consultation with various federal agencies, including the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aligned the public health measures that govern land travel with those that manage international travel through the area. The certificate is said to have already been requested.

