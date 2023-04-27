April 27, 2023

The amendment will ease DeSantis’ path to the White House

Winston Hale April 27, 2023 2 min read

Miami.- Governor Florida, Ron DeSantis, He has yet to confirm whether he will run his name in the 2024 presidential election, though a legislative amendment would allow the head of state to not have to resign his post to face Republican campaign elections. White House.

Republican Senate. The amendment, introduced by Travis Hudson on Tuesday, seeks to define the existing “resign to run” law as not applicable to those running for president or vice president of the country.

Current law requires elected officials to resign from state office if they want to run for federal office, which would force DeSantis to resign his governorship before the 2024 presidential election.

Hudson said he proposed the amendment to ensure DeSantis could return to his job if he doesn’t win the Republican nomination, according to NBC News.

“I’m a little biased because I think Governor DeSantis has done a good job, so I want to make it clear that if he’s not the Republican nominee. [para presidente]You can come back,” Hudson said.

The governor has broad support among Republicans in both houses of the state Congress, so some analysts expect the proposal to be approved by the lower house and Senate, then get DeSantis’ signature.

Political commentators see it as the latest in a series of moves that signal the governor’s intention to run against former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

The move is seen as the latest in a series of moves that show the Florida governor has full control of the state legislature and is getting closer to announcing his candidacy.

