He sided with Maduro’s dictatorship

(CNN Spanish) — Colombian President Gustavo Pedro “sided with the dictatorship,” Venezuelan dissident Juan Guaido said Thursday, referring to the government of Venezuela’s questioned President Nicolas Maduro.

After a week marked by disputes between Guaidó and the Colombian government in the framework of the international conference on the political process in Venezuela, the Venezuelan opposition arrived in Miami this Tuesday, and this Thursday he spoke about Petro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and others. Topics.

“(Pedro) sided with the dictatorship, not with the politically persecuted, with those who violated human rights. That is indicated by his agenda: every time he went to Venezuela, he went to Venezuela several times, not him. The program to meet the indigenous people displaced by the destruction of the Amazon (…) “There was a minute on the program, he didn’t have a minute on the agenda for human rights victims,” ​​Guaidó said in a program on Thursday. Press conference in Miami.

Quito arrived in the United States from Bogotá, Colombia, where he was to attend a conference on the political process in Venezuela, which took place on Tuesday, April 25, according to the Venezuelan opposition, where he was invited by foreigners. Minister of Colombia, Alvaro Leyva.

Leyva, however, denied that the call had been made, and assured this Tuesday of the conference that Guaidó inappropriately entered Colombian territory and that he was in danger “because the law is followed in Colombia.”

“I have never seen a foreign minister lie like Foreign Minister Leiva,” Guaidó said at a press conference this Thursday.

He added of Pedro and the Colombian government: “What do we expect now? As he said in his campaign, he is on the side of human rights, he is on the side of life. That’s what we expect from any democratic country.

Regarding Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Venezuela last week – where the two countries plan to expand their cooperation agreements – Guaidó said the Russian minister “gave instructions to destabilize the continent”.

“He did not go to tell Maduro to respect the lives of human rights defenders, who have imprisoned Navalny in Russia. That’s what we’re facing in countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and that’s why I’m here. Vulnerable, carrying the voice of millions”, he opined.

Conflicting versions of what happened between Guaidó and the Colombian government

Colombia, after arriving in Bogotá within the framework of the Convention, stated that it would not deport or expel the enemy from the country; Pedro, meanwhile, added that his entry into the country was illegal and that if he had entered Colombian soil with his passport and applied for asylum, “he would have been granted it with great pleasure.” Likewise, Colombia’s president has promised that Guaidó will be granted a transit permit.

Quito said he was forced to leave Colombia before heading to the United States, “after 70 hours on the road to Bogotá to challenge the Maduro regime and escape the persecution of the dictatorship”.

“Unfortunately, the persecution of the dictatorship has also spread in Colombia today,” he added.

With reporting from CNN by Osmary Hernández, Juan Carlos López, Ana María Mejía, Fernando Ramos, Florencia Trucco, Duarte Mendonca, Irene Nasser and Vasco Cotovio.