Republican Party brings resolution against AMLO

Washington.- Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw introduced a resolution condemning Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for threatening to interfere in the US election.

In March, López Obrador threatened Mexicans in the United States not to vote Republican in the face of Washington’s proposal for military action on Mexican territory promoted by Lindsey Graham and Don Crenshaw.

“Also, starting today, we are going to launch an information campaign for Mexicans living and working in the United States and all Hispanics to inform them of what we are doing in Mexico and how this effort by the Republicans is irresponsible, a crime against the Mexican people, a lack of respect for our freedom, our sovereignty” The Mexican president said in one of his daily briefings.

“If they don’t change their attitude and think they’re going to use Mexico for their campaign, electoral and political purposes, we’re going to call on people not to vote for that party.”

The resolution calls on President López Obrador to retract his March 9 statements and not to interfere in any US election. Additionally, it requires the State Department to monitor any actions by the Mexican government that are deemed to interfere with elections at the federal or local level.

Finally, it urges the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to condemn, condemn and use the tools necessary to protect the electoral process from any foreign interference.

Crenshaw told Fox News to call for an immediate vote on the resolution and show a united front in Congress.

“Efforts to intimidate voters or interfere with our democratic process will not be tolerated. Republican leadership must immediately bring this important resolution to a vote in the House. Every member of Congress must support this resolution to show a united front against AMLO’s reckless rhetoric. The cartels in their country are killing Americans with fentanyl. He failed to stop,” he said.

In the document, foreign interference in another country’s elections is a violation of international law and custom, including the United Nations Declaration on Principles of International Law Relating to Friendly Relations and Cooperation between States under the Charter. of the United Nations.