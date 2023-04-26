How Much Does Josetty Hurtado’s Rolls Royce Cost | Showbiz Eye Net | eye view

Influencer Josette Hurtado He flaunted his new and luxurious car on his social networks. Andres Hurtado’s daughter made an impact by showing off her new acquisition: the Rolls-Royce Ghost, one of the most expensive cars in the world, worth almost half a million dollars (304,352 euros).

The Hurtado Sisters They went to pick up the actress’ new luxury car. They announced this on their Instagram account It is April 25, 2023.

What did Josetty Hurtado say after buying Rolls-Royce?

“After seven years of work” Josetti said excitedly in a video Here’s where you can see the exact moment she gave him the keys to his car.

“This job has been going on for years and I would like to tell you that I sold the BMW M850i ​​and used it as part of the payment for my new Rolls Royce. We work very hard because it’s not just the money, it’s the acceptance process, the recognition. I started with my 50,000 cart and from there they approved you and then they allowed me for the 95,000 cart and with a lot of effort we got it.he added.

Genesis Hurtado was excited by her sister’s achievement

The younger of the Hurtados did not miss the opportunity to congratulate his sister for achieving this feat and dedicated some heartfelt words to her. “Congratulations beautiful sister, you deserve everything and more, may God bless you always”He revealed.

What does Josetty Hurtado do?

Josette Hurtado36 years old, enjoys a life of luxury in America, She is an image consultant and influencer for various brands. In America. She is a content creator.

