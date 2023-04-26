Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Cesar Chavez Successor Trying to Keep Biden in White House | International

Behind the resolution is a bronze bust of the grand desk that presides over the Oval Office. The sculpture is placed on a table and surrounded by family photos of President Joe Biden. Above these images, the head of Cesar Chavez, the union leader who led a national boycott in the 1960s to become one of America’s greatest Latino heroes, is turned slightly to the right. The activist’s influential legacy will be at the fore in the fight to keep the president in office. Biden has named Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of a farmworker advocate, as his campaign manager for the November 2024 election.

Biden finally announced this Tuesday that he will seek re-election next year. The news makes Chavez Rodriguez, 45, one of the most powerful Latinos in Washington. The strategist has been in charge of intergovernmental affairs since 2021, allowing him to work with the administration as a bridge between state, local and tribal governments. She is the second Hispanic woman to coordinate a presidential campaign after Patti Solís Doyle, the daughter of a Mexican immigrant, finished third in the party’s primary in Hillary Clinton’s failed 2007 bid.

Chávez Rodríguez is known at the center of American political power. He was on Barack Obama’s team during his presidency, where he kept a low profile during his early years in the White House. In October 2012, then-Pres Traveled to California At the unveiling of a monument to the civil rights defender, Chavez Rodriguez was in the background and refused to pose with his family despite the insistence of some officials. “Today I am a part of it workers”, César Chávez responded at an event in Keefe, California, where he lived and worked for the last 25 years of his life. Eventually, he was convinced by Dolores Huerta, another influential figure in Latino activism.

Julie, who had never campaigned before, made her way through knocking on doors. During Obama’s first campaign, he volunteered to organize communities in Colorado, where he defeated candidate John McCain by nearly 9% of the vote. A democracy activist who studied Latin America at the University of California, Berkeley, joined the administration after that victory. He served under Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, who is currently the US Ambassador to Mexico. With him, he began as a press officer specializing in Hispanic media. In 2021 he was appointed Director of Outdoor Youth Programs.

A bust of Cesar Chavez was discovered in the Oval Office of the Biden administration. Evan Woosey (AP)

At the end of the Obama administration, Chávez Rodriguez was one of the main interlocutors with Latinos. The task was not easy. Despite being part of an administration that exiled three million people, he had to maintain contact with the base. Balance was lower than promised. The government provided security Dreamers And he proposed an immigration overhaul that would include a temporary ban on deporting undocumented immigrants, though his mandate hit a Republican wall in Congress.

Tata Caesar

“My grandfather taught me that the job of a community organizer is to help ordinary people do extraordinary things,” Chávez Rodríguez said at an event in 2014. “One of my favorite quotes from him is, ‘Once social change begins, there’s no going back. You can’t take away the education of someone who learned to read. You can’t humiliate someone who feels proud. You can’t oppress people who are no longer afraid,'” he said at the White House.

Biden’s new campaign manager was born in Delano, central California, which will appear in the history books as the center of a 1965 strike by 1,000 farm workers, mostly of Filipino descent, who stopped picking grapes to demand better conditions. Chavez and Dolores Huerta were among the leaders of the United Farm Workers (UFW) union. Julie Linda’s daughter is one of the eight children Cesar Chavez had with his wife, Helen, and Arturo Rodriguez, who took over from Identity Protector, president of the UFW.

Activism and social struggle were early in life for Chávez Rodríguez, who was arrested for the first time when he was 9 years old after protesting. “She is a very mature woman, she knows very well how to talk to the elderly and children,” said Paul Chavez, president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, a non-governmental organization created in 1993. Nine years before Obama joined the movement.

From Washington they also highlighted their experience with current Vice President Kamala Harris. Chávez Rodriguez passed the White House in 2017 and returned to his native California. In the West, he landed in the offices of then-senators from the most populous states, preparing for a 2020 presidential bid. In that race, Harris later left to join the ticket, serving as chief of staff. and Political Director. Today his future is more tied to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue than ever before.

