Evan Duke His tenure ended on August 7, the day he was sworn in as President Gustavo Pedro. Since then, the Duke has stayed away from public appearances and little is known about him.

The former president is speculated to have many plans for his future, one of which is related to his biggest passion: football. Just integrate FIFA Foundation Board of DirectorsAccording to journalist Carlos Antonio Velez.

(Also read: Former Duke officials respond to Petro for solidarity income sources)

Now that he has more time, the former president has also taken trips. He was recently in the United States, but on his return to Bogotá, in the last few hours he met with several high-ranking military officers who were in his service during his government. Retired Army General Eduardo Sabatero.

In a photo circulating on social media, the Duke can be seen dressed in civilian clothes alongside several soldiers and a former army chief. however, Now sporting a beard and glasses, the former president’s new look has attracted a lot of attention..

(can read: Ivan Duque’s mother’s name has been irregularly used in the Castano network)

The former president was born on August 1, 1976, making him 46 years old. See also Supreme Court opens door to undocumented immigrants in deportation proceedings Univision Immigration News

Weather trends

More news