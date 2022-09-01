You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The former president’s tenure ended about a month ago.
Maurice Moreno. Time
The former president's tenure ended about a month ago.
The Duke was spotted with several soldiers and former army commander Eduardo Sabatiro.
September 01, 2022, 09:28 AM
Evan Duke His tenure ended on August 7, the day he was sworn in as President Gustavo Pedro. Since then, the Duke has stayed away from public appearances and little is known about him.
The former president is speculated to have many plans for his future, one of which is related to his biggest passion: football. Just integrate FIFA Foundation Board of DirectorsAccording to journalist Carlos Antonio Velez.
Now that he has more time, the former president has also taken trips. He was recently in the United States, but on his return to Bogotá, in the last few hours he met with several high-ranking military officers who were in his service during his government. Retired Army General Eduardo Sabatero.
In a photo circulating on social media, the Duke can be seen dressed in civilian clothes alongside several soldiers and a former army chief. however, Now sporting a beard and glasses, the former president’s new look has attracted a lot of attention..
