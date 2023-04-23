The 5 Places in Laredo, Texas, That You Should Know

Laredo, Texas, It is one of the most interesting cities for shopping, where you will find everything from stores that have multiple discounts, to popular flea and malls where you can find anything you need.

being borderMany tourists seeking just to cross into the United States take advantage of their time in Laredo to visit its iconic shops or places of interest. So if you are planning to go to this city soon or go to another part of this country, we tell you five places that you should know if you step on Laredo.

Related news

The five places to visit in Laredo, Texas

1. The Outlet Shops in Laredo

The city has many shops and for all budgets, so one of the most important is the Outlet, which is located a few meters from the international bridges in front of Bravo River.

There are stores with discounts from 50 to 70% off, so if that’s what you’re looking for, you can easily spend an entire day in the arcades of this vast shopping mall.

If you are looking for stores like Coach, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Nike, Puma, Under Armor, Old Navy, Gap, Guess, Banana Republicamong others, you can find it there.

And if you still want more discounts, go to their portal and you can add some so you can spend less and buy more.

2. San Agustin Cathedral

It is a beautiful catholic church Gothic Revival style It is located on a major thoroughfare in Laredo, Texas, at San Bernardo 214, In the heart of the city centre.

It is one of the oldest in the United States, it was founded in 1755, and the current one is 1872. has structure Gothic to rise 43 meters in the clock/bell tower.

3. North Mall

It is located off Interstate 35, at Exit 3-A. It has everything and it’s enclosed, so it doesn’t matter how hot or cold it is in town, it’s warm and indoors.

Upon entering, you will have a large number of options for your purchases: Macy’s, Dillard’s, JC Penney, Victoria’s Secret, Armani Exchange, American Eagle, Hollister, Aeropostale, Guess, Express, Bath and Body Worksamong others.

You will be able to park your car without problems and if you are hungry there are several places around and inside the store.

4. Lake Casa Blanca International State Park

If you want to de-stress and have the time and desire, visiting this park will fill you with energy.

You can go fishing, canoeing on the lake, mountain biking, camping, grilling, spending time with your family, or just walking along its trails. You must pay a redemption fee for each person.

5. Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium

If there’s one place you’ll hardly find outside of Laredo, Texas, it’s a planetarium. falls within Texas A&M International University (TAMIU); It contains a glass pyramid housing a 40-foot-tall dome where films from the sky and other figures are projected.

It just celebrated its 18th anniversary, is open to the community and charges $4 for kids and $5 for adults.



