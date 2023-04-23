Why can you lose up to half of your favorite hemisphere or win a jackpot of huge millions if you cash out

When you win the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot, you can choose to receive the prize in one payment or in annual payments over 30 years. mostly, If you choose to receive the prize in a lump sum, you will receive less money than if you choose to receive annual payments, even less than half of the jackpot..

For example, the Powerbal jackpot for Sunday, April 22nd is $20 million, but you won’t receive that full amount unless it’s given to you in annual installments.

If you collect it in one cash payment, you will only receive $10.6 million. On other occasions, this amount was 50% less than the jackpot.

The same thing happens in the case of Mega Millions, which in the next draw will give a jackpot of $ 26 million, but if you collect it all at once, it will give you only $ 13.7 million.

But why does this happen?

payments in one amount

The reason for this is that when you choose to receive the award in one payment, The cash amount offered to the winner is the amount available in the lottery to be paid at that time.

This means that the money that is paid out at once is the amount that is collected from the sale of tickets.

Additionally, US jackpot prizes are subject to a 24% federal tax and additional state tax which varies by state, so the amount will end up being lower.

annual payments

On the other hand, if you choose to receive annual payments, the award is paid out in full over 30 years. Each year, an amount of money is received that is calculated to cover taxes and other expenses associated with the prize.

from here, At the end of the 30-year period, the winner will receive the full amount of the jackpot prize.

It is important to note that the amount of each annuity is not equal to the total value of the award divided by 30 years.

Instead, the amount of each annuity is determined by actuarial calculations that take into account various factors, such as interest rates and inflation, to ensure that the winner receives enough money each year for the winning period. 30 years.

In order to make payments, the lottery invests the money from ticket sales into long-term financial instruments that provide annual returns that allow agreed annual payments to be made to the winner.

personal decision

It is important to note that the choice to receive the prize in the form of a lump sum or in annual payments depends on the personal needs and circumstances of the winner.

Some may prefer receiving money in one go to invest or spend it right awayWhile others may prefer receiving annual payments to ensure a stable income over the long term.

Read on:

3 things you should do immediately after winning the lottery jackpot

Lottery Player Wins $328,000 Jackpot, But Almost Loses The Ticket From The Car Window

The player who won 7 lottery prizes shares 5 tips for winning the jackpot

A man wins $75,000 in the lottery by playing the numbers his late father gave him in a dream

The player who won 7 lottery prizes shares 5 tips for winning the jackpot

A man wins $75,000 in the lottery by playing the numbers his late father gave him in a dream. The $1.5 million Powerball ticket winnings will expire on Monday and the owner will forfeit all the money if they don’t claim it before then.