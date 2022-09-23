The 2022 Science Festival will arrive in San Bernardo with theater, magic and classical music

On October 6, the Ministry of Science’s Explora RM Sur Poniente project was carried out The Science Festival will be held on the facade of the municipality of San Bernardo. They announced from the ministry that it will be a major scientific art landmark open to all residents.

activity includes Show Plays and a magic show, as well as a number of classical music being presented by the University of Chile’s Camerata. A radio program hosted by the youth in charge of radio sciences will also be broadcast live.

They noted from the Ministry of Science that the parade is part of the “Great National Festival of Knowledge that is celebrated throughout Chile with Explora projects for each region.” This year’s main theme will be renewal and climate change with a focus on water.

To address this issue, the project will offer different pavilions by 15 institutions, including universities, research centers and foundations. In order to create interaction with the audience. Share scientific content through innovative languages ​​that are close to the public.

The activity is part of National Science Week, which is celebrated between 2 and 9 October. With the aim of reaching a young audience, the project also achieved Content for Tik Tok and podcasts produced by the scientific communitywhich will be broadcast by Radio Universidad de Chile.

You can find more information about the festival in this Link. Podcast repository is also available for free over here.