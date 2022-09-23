PP in Huesca will ask at the next municipal plenary session to implement the full degree of medicine on the Huesca campus

The People’s Party Group PP From Huesca City Council At the next plenary session of the municipality it will be requested that the full medical degree be implanted on the campus of the University of Huesca.

Al-Shaabi explained in a press statement that in addition to the “historic” nature of that petition,A severe shortage of doctors and the risk of collapse in health care in the autonomous community”.

PP from Huesca He pointed out that this is the expression used by the Speaker of Parliament Aragonese governmentAnd the Javier LampanDuring the opening ceremony of the school year, St. George’s University“When referring to the health status of Aragon, if measures are not taken to alleviate the shortage of professionals.”

“Popularity” has indicated that the latest national data indicates that the “vast majority” of physicians are between the ages of 55 and 64, and that the proportion of those between the ages of 65 and 69 still activeThey will retire in the next 10 or 12 years.

The loss of doctors, in that period, is estimated to be around 80,000, which is It represents an annual average of between 7000 and 8000 per yearthey added.

From the PP they have mentioned that in the province of Huesca there Disciplines in which all specialists will retire in the next decade In the case of rheumatology and preventive medicine, “everything will be lost.”

‘bleak future’

Faced with this “bleak future,” and affirming “the respect that the university’s independence deserves,” the Plenipotentiary Conference stressed that one Possibilities being considered are the adoption of agreements to increase the training of physicians in Aragon“More than enough reason to make the choice to carry out the full degree in medicine on the campus of the University of Huesca”.

Al-Shaabi continued to say that “A The city’s constant ambition And now, with a university class at his hospital, he’s “taking on an even stiffer consistency.”

The resolution proposal prepared by the municipal group of PP argues that Huesca City Council reiterates by University of Zaragoza The Government of Aragon requested Transplant on campus for the city’s entire medical degree. Likewise, he urges Socialist Mayor Luis Felipe to devote “every effort” to implementing the necessary steps to ensure a “good” health service.