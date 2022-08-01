The 10-year-old genius will study medicine in the US – NBC Chicago

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico—At just 10 years old, Mexican Michelle Arellano, a girl from southeastern Mexico with an IQ of 158, two points lower than Albert Einstein, will study medicine at the University of Massachusetts.

A native of Tuxtla Gutierrez, capital of Chiapas, Michelle is a genius, a trait present in three out of every 100 children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and dreams of being a marine doctor. Biologist and actress. , he said Monday in statements to EFE.

“My dream is to become a great doctor and to be able to treat cancer, autism, biologist, marine and actress,” she said.

When Michelle was a year and a half old, she learned to speak English in addition to Spanish, and at the age of four she already knew how to read and write, and now she is fluent in French, Italian and German.

He passed the primary, secondary and most recently the National Center for Assessment of Higher Education (Ceneval) examination to certify his secondary school. “I’m so glad I’ve already adopted elementary, middle, and high schools,” Michelle celebrated.

The little girl will start college in August, the first two years will be virtual lessons and after that they will be face-to-face in the United States, details Karina Gillen Cruz, Michelle’s mother.

Michelle is also an artist, she draws, paints and plays the piano, and she has also been a prominent figure in swimming, basketball, and a black belt in taekwondo, among other disciplines.

Effortless road

Glenn Cruz, a surgeon, recounts that finding the way and understanding her daughter was frustrating and frustrating. She had to consult specialists, searched on the Internet for similar cases, but found little. Meanwhile, she dealt with the system, in which her daughter was rejected from five elementary schools in Chiapas, because they did not want to accept her because of her IQ, arguing that teachers could not handle his intelligence.

“It’s not easy because you go to an institution, you get excuses, this and that, it’s that age. The truth is that I put a lot of pressure on it,” says the mother. And as soon as one of the schools accepted her, her parents asked the Minister of Education of Chiapas to raise her to a higher level, because Michelle was bored in class, because in two hours she learned everything, he added.

The Ministry of Education approved: Michele moved from fourth grade to sixth grade. Then, with one assessment, he accredited elementary school in November 2021, middle school in March 2022, and high school in July 4. “Since I found out the diagnosis, I haven’t left my daughter, we’re going step by step according to how she feels, because yes: we’ve tried to be very careful about her emotional and physical well-being,” she says. .

Michelle and her mother are now looking for parents of talented children to mentor and form a support network because Michelle wants everyone to have opportunities to learn. “They talk to their parents so that the teachers know about these children and can help them with special classes,” the girl says.