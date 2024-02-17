February 17, 2024

“That lady lost her motorcycle,” Pepe Mujica criticized the words of Delcy Rodriguez, the Uruguayan president

Phyllis Ward February 17, 2024 1 min read

Archive photo of former Uruguayan President Jose “Pepe” Mujica. Reuters/Henry Romero

Former Uruguayan President Jose “Pepe” Mujica said on Friday that Venezuela is an “authoritarian government” that is “going the other way” and questioned Delcy Rodriguez over her statements against current Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pue.

With information from Sputnik News

“That lady's motorcycle has disappeared. This is not the way you can talk about American presidents. We shouldn't talk, even for the sake of convenience and relations,” Mujica said of the remarks of Rodriguez, who described the Uruguay president as a “servant” who works in the interests of the United States. “Diplomacy.”

When asked if there was a dictatorship in Venezuela, Mujica replied: “What does the word dictatorship mean? Where did the concept of dictatorship originate? It was the decision of the Roman Empire, when the potatoes were burning, that they concentrated power and gave it to only one person, to rule. No dispute, nothing. Order. “It is closed because in moments of danger it cannot be discussed. There must be someone responsible. And there the character of the dictator was invented.”

Mujica reiterated that “Venezuela is an authoritarian government, you can call it a dictator, call it whatever you want.”

