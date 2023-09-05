Tension continues in Guatemala: thousands of people demand the resignation of the Attorney General for interfering in the electoral process

A woman holds a sign during a rally against the legal actions taken by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against the Semilla Movement party and President-elect Bernardo Arevalo. (AP Photo/Moisés Castillo)

Thousands of Guatemalans demonstrated today, Monday, in front of the offices of the Public Ministry in different parts of the country, to demand the resignation of the Public Prosecutor. comfort cheerswhich they refer to Trying to prevent the next president from taking office.

The protests began last week and are also calling for the resignation of the public prosecutor Raphael com. curruchiche And the judge Freddy OrianaThey point out that they are behind the legal action against the Seed Movement, the party that achieved surprise in the elections and led the Progressive Party to win the presidency. Bernardo Arevalo.

Kurocchichi is investigating Simila over a complaint made by Arevalo himself about alleged forgery of signatures to form the party in 2022, but that accelerated when the then-candidate went into the second election round.

Protesters in Guatemala City (AP Photo Moisés Castillo)

Arevalo on Friday gave names and titles to those he believes are headed for a “coup d’état” in the Central American country and accused Porras, Corruchichi, Orellana and the Congressional board of seeking to suspend Simela’s legal status. And on Wednesday, Congress stripped the current deputies of that power from the party after Orellana ruled to suspend Simela, although there was no final ruling yet.

On Monday, thousands of people protested peacefully in seven of the country’s 22 states, in front of the offices of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, holding banners reading “condolences to the corrupt” and “resignation” in reference to the Attorney General.

“We have made the decision to take the offices of the Attorney General so that Porras, Corruchichi and Orellana can resign because they obstruct the electoral process,” said Enrique López of the Chinca Parliament, an organization of indigenous authorities who exercise their power in three provinces in the east of the country bordering Honduras and El Salvador. We, as a people, are already tired of this corrupt system that governs us.

Bernardo Arevalo (European Press/Fernando Chui)



The indigenous chief pointed out that the political class is currently ruling He does not want to leave power and does not respect what the people expressed at the polls.

And in the second presidential round, Arevalo won 60.91% votes vs 39.09% By Conservative Sandra Torres of the Unity of National Hope (UNE) party.

“The people’s only right is through voting, and on this occasion this vote was clear. Today, more than ever, they do not respect the will of the people, and they want to continue doing what they want, submitting to this system that has condemned us to poverty and lack of opportunities,” Lopez said. misery.”

The talks are scheduled to start Monday between the outgoing government of Alejandro Giamatti and Arevalo, under the watch of the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, who was invited by the current president. The meeting will be without the presence of journalists. The Organization of American States demanded that the election results be respected, that the process be discontinued, and that an orderly transfer of power be allowed.

On Saturday, the Supreme Electoral Court suspended Simela’s work until October 31. The Elections and Political Parties Law stipulates that during the course of the electoral process, no party may be suspended or abolished, and this process ends on the last day of October.

The legitimization of the electoral process has raised the alarm and rejection of states and organizations of the international community. The Organization of American States said last week that not allowing Arevalo to take power endangers democracy and violates the constitution.

Borras, Korocchi and Orellana were previously sanctioned by the US government for obstructing the fight against corruption and undermining democracy in Guatemala.

(with info from ap)