March 22, 2022

The first international flight to land in AIFA from Venezuela – El Financiero

the new Philip Angeles International Airport Received on Monday First international flightan airline Conviasa From Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia Venezuela.

The Airbus A340-600 took off at 10:46 am (Venezuela time) and He arrived at AIFA at 1:23 pm. (CDMX time).

short tripwho left Caracas 46 minutes late, It lasted four hours and 37 minutes..

According to Conviasa, a flight from Caracas to Mexico costs approximately 7,400 Mexican pesos. $371 Americans.

It should be noted that this same aircraft will be used to carry out The first international flight of AIFA The destination will be the same as Maiquetia International Airport.

Until now, Conviasa, the Venezuelan state airline, is the only company which announced international flights to and from AIFA. However, this morning, Isidoro Pastor Roman, director general of the airport, confirmed that There will be flights to the United States with Delta Airlines and Cuba Airlines, to from the second half of 2022.

View the A340 flight between Venezuela and Mexico by FlightAware.

And the first commercial flight?

Earlier, Santa Lucia Airport received its first commercial flight, Volaris Airlines, from Guadalajara International Airport.

The flight landed at the air station around 10:31 AMHis arrival was followed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The passengers of the aforementioned flight celebrated landing and shouted support for the Mexican president, such as: “!Yes it can! ” And the “It is such an honor to be with Obrador“.

