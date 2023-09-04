September 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

PN, v. Committee appointed by Luis Redondo

PN, v. Committee appointed by Luis Redondo

Phyllis Ward September 4, 2023 1 min read

he National Party (PNH), Like the Liberal Party, he ruled against the Commission of Deputies appointed by the President of the Legislature, Luis Redondo, which would investigate the administration of Oscar Chinchilla and Daniel Cibrian Buiso at the head of the Public Ministry.

In a brief statement, he said patriotic party He described the behavior of the President of Congress as disturbing. The opposition political entity said that the parliament president He does not have the power to appoint the said committee.

PNH questioned that Louis Redondo Article 205 and No. 21 of the Republic’s Constitution contravene the powers of the National Congress.

Article 205, Issue 21: Appointment of special committees to investigate matters of national interest. Appearances at the request of the said committees will be obligatory and subject to the same restrictions as in judicial procedures.

The National Party concluded, referring to the committee composed of Representatives Silvia Ayala, Ramon Barrios, Hugo Noy Pino, Ligia Ramos, Rolando Barahona, Ernesto Lizama, Angelica Smith and Netzer: “We reject this committee against the Public Ministry.” Edo Mejia and Carlos Raudales.

See also  What we know about the lambda type of coronavirus, first identified in Peru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

They overturn the law in Zapopan that everyone who plays in the street is fined

September 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Habaneros worried about the strong smell of the gas; The government excludes leakage

September 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

The Secretary of State prefers closing the borders and regulating the conditions of Haitians, and applying 80-20 | the momento.net

September 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Four astronauts have landed off the coast of Florida, ending a six-month mission

September 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

PN, v. Committee appointed by Luis Redondo

September 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

September stimulus checks: Which states will have bonuses and how much | Minnesota | Montana | USA | USA | Trends | uses

September 4, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

United, Delta and Jetblue join Iberojet: flights to Cuba are canceled

September 4, 2023 Zera Pearson