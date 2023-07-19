Venezuela’s opposition is preparing a plan to protect its primaries from threats from the Maduro regime

the Candidates for the opposition primaries in Venezuela He agreed to go ahead Plan to handle actions that arise from the establishments and which may affect the inmates of Oct. 22, they told the news agency on Tuesday EFE People who participated in a meeting between the presidential candidates held on Monday.
The sources, who requested anonymity out of respect for an agreement between the two candidates not to speak to the media about these issues, agreed that yesterday’s meeting, which took place in Caracas, marked the beginning of Mission to promote unity against the so-called Bolivarian RevolutionIn power since 1999.
Former deputies Tamara Adrian and María Corina Machado, as well as former governor Enrique Capriles, the three candidates for the primaries, attended this meeting held behind closed doors and in the afternoon in eastern Caracas, without contact with the media.
They talked about strategies, not yet fully defined, regarding the obstacles that the government would put in place to achieve What to do in the event of disqualificationexplained one of the participants at that first meeting, which concluded with a commitment to “set out” actions in the “following meetings,” even without a set date.
He added that the meeting was “a lot of thesis” and “few agreements”, without commenting on anything agreed upon.
After the meeting is over, the candidate Andres Kalica He described it as “excellent” in a brief message he posted on Twitter.
“Paving the way, unity will be strengthened with every step we take together. He said.
For his part, the former governor Andres VelasquezHe is also a candidate for the October elections, who, on the same social network, insisted on his proposal that the strategy “must start from the determination to firmly defend whoever the citizens choose as the presidential candidate.”
politicians who She will compete in the agreed October to counter “threats” against the inmatesincluding their ineligibility to hold public office and acceptance of the examination of the request to suspend these elections before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).
The exclusions, imposed at different periods, do not prevent applicants from running in the primaries because it is an internal matter for the opposition, but they will be prevented from registering with the National Council for Elections (CNE) as candidates for the presidential elections.
Last week, the candidates for the October elections, who will determine the identity of the standard-bearer who will face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential election, promised United faces the threats the regime poses to the inmates.
(with information from EFE)
Read on:
