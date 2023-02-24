Take a deep breath before seeing Galilea Montijo in a low-waisted tunic

Venerable Montague She is one of the TV presenters who has gained the largest number of followers in her career. on top of the program “today” Currently, she always stops talking and basically with the look she’s on and that always makes her look good. Elegance is one of her characteristics, but her toned body gives her the necessary amount of oomph to make hearts race.

The actress also has more than 10.1 million followers on the platform instagram And through it, she shared pictures about each of the “Today” issues, in which she was seen using different clothes. His travels and photo sessions, in which he is the protagonist, are part of the graphic pieces that he publishes on his account on the camera’s social network.

Venerable Montague She is a native of Guadalajara and possesses great charisma that allows her to conquer large audiences. Everything she wears sets a trend and that is why she has become one of the must-follow celebrities for women who dream of looking their best in the most varied occasions.

The 49-year-old actress has once again rocked social media with a new post in the past few hours. Wearing a low-cut green blazer and matching pants, she managed to capture the attention of her followers who made her one of the most stylish celebrities on television.

Galilea Montague pretends. Source: Instagram @galileamontijo

to publish Venerable Montague Soon, he added likes and earned him comments such as “I love this color”, “How beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “You shine brighter than a star”, “The best”, “The most beautiful” and others. Thus, the beautiful hostess once again proved that her style is admirable.

