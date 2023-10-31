Table tennis makes history, and judo adds three gold medals

On the day athletics began and judo won three gold medals, Cuban table tennis made history at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Daniela Fonseca and Jorge Moises Campo were crowned mixed doubles champions at the 2023 Chilean Table Tennis Championships, defeating the favorites in the semi-finals and final. As if that wasn’t enough, they’ve got a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“This is crazy. Happy, very happy to have won a gold medal after 36 years,” said Barbara Oliva, president of the Cuban Federation of Sports. He hits.

Among the tatami, Cuba also achieved and equaled what was achieved in Lima 2019. Cuban legend Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) achieved her fourth gold medal at the Pan American Games, Ivan Silva (90 kg), and Andy Granda (+100). kg) their second prizes.

The excellent Cuban judoka told the national press: “This fourth championship is already a reality. It is a great privilege, a great pride. I have already won all the IBF titles, but every tournament is another challenge. Every day I go to bed and think about the next fight.” “

On October 30, the island delegation also had a presence in two closely followed areas: men’s volleyball and athletics.

Cuba Today at Pan American 2023

The Santiago 2023 track and field competitions kicked off on Monday, and “for the Cubans, things did not go as expected, given the absence of the podium,” JIT highlights. Medals ran away in the 4x400m mixed relay and there were unexpected performances from the throwing zone.

“The race did not go as we expected and had nothing to do with the changes. We simply could not win a medal,” lamented Joao Elias, who formed a team with Lesnyidi Vitia, Yeoande Leskai and Zorian Hechavarria.

Discus throwers Celinda Morales and Mario Diaz also had top secret records (58.73m and 61.09m) in the competition.

Cuban volleyball once again found itself in trouble to win its first match against Mexico. Although Cuba does not have its best numbers because it coincides with the activity of professional clubs, it was accused of the same problems as it always was in its first participation in the tournament.

For team sports, water polo, hockey (they will discuss 5th through 8th), handball and softball compete. And so the rest of the sports finished: basketball players (4th place), handball players (6th place), softball players (6th place), and softball players (8th place, without winning any group).

Cuba this Tuesday October 31st in Santiago 2023: There will be participation in 11 sports, with medal options in athletics, fencing, judo and table tennis.