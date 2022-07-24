July 24, 2022

T-Mobile will pay more than $350 million to users whose personal data was stolen during a cyber attack

New YorkGerman phone T-Mobile It agreed to pay $350 million to customers covered in a class action lawsuit that was filed after the company disclosed in August that it had been exposed to Internet attack Where the personal data of its users, such as social security numbers, was stolen.

in document to US Securities and Exchange Commission Filed on Friday, the company said that Proceeds will pay refunds to claimants, plaintiffs’ legal costs, and settlement administration costs. It also said it will spend $150 million next year to strengthen data protection and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement does not contain an admission of fault, error, or liability by any of the defendants.

The company said it expects court to agree to the terms of the settlement, possibly in December.

Nearly 80 million residents of the United States were affected by the hack. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information stolen included names, details from driver’s licenses and other means of identification.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile has become one of the largest mobile phone companies in the country, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported a total of 102.1 million customers in the United States after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects total pre-tax fees to be $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

