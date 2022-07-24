The Google co-founder divorced after his wife and Musk had an affair, according to WSJ

This content was published on Jul 24, 2022 – 16:51

New York (USA), July 24 (EFE). Google co-founder Sergey Brin divorced his wife, Nicole Shaban, earlier this year after finding out he was having a brief affair at the end of last fall with entrepreneur Elon Musk. , the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported this Sunday.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, indicated that the love affair between Musk and Shanahan ended the long-standing friendship that the Tesla leader had with the founder of Google.

The newspaper reports that Musk, who is considered the richest person on the planet, has been regularly visiting Brien, the eighth wealthiest person on the planet, at his home in Silicon Valley (California) for years.

A friendship that spilled over into business, Brin during the 2008 economic crisis contributed nearly $500,000 to Tesla as the luxury electric car company tried to ramp up production.

According to sources quoted by the media, tensions between the two giants have increased in recent months, to the point that Brin ordered his financial advisors to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

Divorce court papers, filed last January, cited “irreconcilable differences” between the spouses as the reason for the split.

According to the newspaper, Bryn and Shanahan were separated for a year, but were living together when the alleged “affair,” which took place in early December, took place.

In recent months, Musk has attracted media attention not only for his business at the helm of Tesla or the aerospace company SpaceX, but also for his extravagant social media messages, Twitter buying spree that has, for the time being, ended in court, and for their romantic relationships.

In May, it was learned that a SpaceX flight attendant had denounced the businessman for sexual harassment, something Musk denied, and in July it was learned that the Tesla founder had twins in November last year with project supervisor Shavon Zelis. for her company Neuralink. EFE

