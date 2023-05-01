May 1, 2023

Super Mario Bros. has become a movie. Movie is the tenth animated film to reach $1 billion at the Global Box Office

May 1, 2023

(CNN) – Roughly a month after the opening of Super Mario Bros. Movie had an impressive opening weekend at the box office, the animated feature another major breakthrough.

The film passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office on Sunday and, according to a worldwide press release, continues to break box office records by taking the top spot for its fourth consecutive weekend.

“Super Mario Bros. The Movie” is the tenth animated film in history to pass the billion-dollar mark, making it the tenth-grossing animated film of all time worldwide, surpassing “Minions: The Rise of the Gru”‘s $942.5 million. It was achieved in 2019.

The film opened in the United States and Canada on April 5 and grossed over $200 million, and nearly $380 million internationally, in five days of release. Super Mario Bros. The Movie Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossed $225.3 million worldwide during its February opening.

The film is based on the world of Nintendo’s classic “Super Mario” video game, and stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Mario and Luigi, two plumbers from Brooklyn, are transported through a mysterious pipe while working underground to repair a water main. The brothers enter a “new magical world” and when they are separated, “Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi,” according to a synopsis on the film’s website.

Jack Black, Keegan Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sebastian Maniscalco round out the cast, with a special appearance by actor Charles Martinet, who is the official voice of Mario in the video games.

