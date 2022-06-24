Summary of the match Mexico U-20 0-0 Haiti U-20 in CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup 2022 | 06/24/2022

is over! Mexico and Haiti do no damage and split units.

Zamora’s left foot ends up going to the stands.

Mexico’s defensive header prevented Haiti from shooting at Ologo’s goal.

Haiti is trying to reach with danger, and Mexico defends itself with everything.

Bad reception from Palma, the player ends up sending the ball over the last line without being able to create a hazard.

He invests in a goal, but the goalkeeper ends up keeping the ball.

Mexico change. Enter Jonathan Perez and take Torres’ place.

Campos fired, but Hernandez was offside.

Brian Gonzalez’s shot, but the ball goes too far.

Business resume at Metropolitan Olympic.

Mexico is changing. Palma and Gonzalez enter Alcantara and Violante.

The first half ended, and Mexico and Haiti tied in the first half without goals.

Belizeer’s shot, but Eulogio keeps the ball without problems.

Good intervention by Alcántar, to prevent danger from breeding in the Mexican region.

Goalkeeper! Violante's cannon shot ends up in Augustin in the background diverting the ball with his fingertips.

Violante’s cannon shot, but Augustin keeps the ball without any problems.

Judy’s killer header, but the ball goes wide of the goal.

Sweep Haiti’s defense in time, preventing Hernandez from creating a danger in the area.

Business started between Mexico and Haiti.

And the. Augustin Lerich, F. Cicero, de Pierre; Pierre Destin, W. Pierre, A.; Belizer, and . lizard; S. San Millan, S. Jeudy, R. Appolon.

A eulogy. Gomez, E. Lopez, c. Alcantara, I. Violant; K. Campos, F. Ambríz, A. Freyfeld; Zamora, J. Hernandez, C. Torres.

Mexico and Haiti are already doing initial warm-ups on the field to commit and play this last duel.

The two teams are already at San Pedro Sula, ready to play this last game of the stage.

Haiti is in second place in the group, achieving a win and a draw of up to four units. In this match, they will seek to snatch victory from Mexico.

In addition to collecting two victories from the two matches played, Mexico has thirteen goals and has not conceded any goals, so it is undefeated and with a clean sheet.

There is less than an hour left for this important meeting to begin, and the Mexican national team will be looking to add three and have a nice meeting.

Haiti will have to pay a lot of attention to Esteban Lozano, the Mexican striker who scored a brace in his last game and scored three goals in total, so tonight he will be looking to continue adding goals to his tally.

The Mexican team will seek to close its pass to the World Cup by adding the nine units from the group stage.

We come back to present you minute by minute the match between Mexico and Haiti. We will soon share the most relevant information, as well as confirmed lineups.

In a few moments we will be sharing the starting line-up for Mexico and Haiti live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. Don’t miss any minute-by-minute match details and live online from VAVEL.

Augustin Lerich W, Cicero F, Apollon R, de Pierre; Scott, W. Pierre, S. San Millan; B. Destin, S.; Judy, and . Lizard.

Haiti His path was tough in the CONCACAF U-20 World Cup, as he added a point on day one with an impressive four-goal draw against Trinidad and Tobago, as well as a lopsided victory over Suriname. In this meeting they will seek to add three climbing sites.

The Mexico-Haiti match will be held at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The accommodation can accommodate 37,325 people.