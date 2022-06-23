June 24, 2022

El Salvador - Panama: calculator to pass blue for first place

The U-20 team From savior He is looking for his second goal in the tournament: to finish the group stage in first place.

But tonight they will face Panama, one of the strongest contenders in the tournament and also looking to take the lead from Azul.

The importance of being first is that the competitor has already been defined. The Dominican Republic will be waiting for first place in Group G.

stages

El Salvador can secure first place in five scenarios. The first is a win, the second a draw, and the third a two-goal loss (unless Guatemala beat Aruba by seven).

The fourth scenario will be a loss by one goal against Panama unless Guatemala wins by eight goals against Aruba.

If El Salvador loses by 3 or more goals against Panama, the Blue will automatically fall off the top.

