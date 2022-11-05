November 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Strong Statements by Guerrero Jr. Against the Yankees - SwingComplete

Strong Statements by Guerrero Jr. Against the Yankees – SwingComplete

Cassandra Curtis November 6, 2022 1 min read

By William Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays first policeman, winner of the first Golden Glove for the franchise and son of the Hall of Famer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.caused a stir on social networks for his opinion against the New York Yankees.

In an interview with Tweet embed Advised: In which city do you like to play the most? And the Dominicans replied: “I love the city in my own city, in Canada.”

It may interest you: LAST MOMENT: Vladimir Guerrero Jr wins major award and makes history with Toronto

On this answer came a very specific question immediately: “But when do you go out?” And his answer was also very clear and without hesitation: “In New York, I would love to kill the Yankees there, Yankees. killing. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead.

The Dominicans also spoke of compatriot Fernando Tates Jr.: “I know Tatis, I know it wasn’t something he didn’t want to wear.”.

He also stated that if he won the world champion ring, he would give it to his father, Vladimir Guerrero, because he couldn’t win any of it.

What do you think of Guerrero Jr.’s comments? How will he be received at Yankee Stadium in the 2023 season?

See also  He must sell Chivas and Vergara and the last blow that shows the club deserves it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

America dominate Chivas in Azteca and set foot in Apertura 2022 final

November 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ronald Acuna Jr. Beats Albert Pujols and WON Takes MLB – SwingComplete

November 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Rodrygo explains things to Arturo Vidal after his controversial provocation

November 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 – Official presentation date in 2023

November 6, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Watch a surfer photobomb a great white shark

November 6, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Flexibility, the basic ability to face crises

November 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Strong Statements by Guerrero Jr. Against the Yankees – SwingComplete

November 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis