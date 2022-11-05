Strong Statements by Guerrero Jr. Against the Yankees – SwingComplete

By William Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays first policeman, winner of the first Golden Glove for the franchise and son of the Hall of Famer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.caused a stir on social networks for his opinion against the New York Yankees.

In an interview with Tweet embed Advised: In which city do you like to play the most? And the Dominicans replied: “I love the city in my own city, in Canada.”

On this answer came a very specific question immediately: “But when do you go out?” And his answer was also very clear and without hesitation: “In New York, I would love to kill the Yankees there, Yankees. killing. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead.

The Dominicans also spoke of compatriot Fernando Tates Jr.: “I know Tatis, I know it wasn’t something he didn’t want to wear.”.

He also stated that if he won the world champion ring, he would give it to his father, Vladimir Guerrero, because he couldn’t win any of it.

What do you think of Guerrero Jr.’s comments? How will he be received at Yankee Stadium in the 2023 season?