strong hit! Honduran Rubillo Castillo expelled by Deportivo Pasto, FIFA orders him to pay millionaire to Chinese club

The bad news does not end for Rubio Castillo, who was announced as a booster for first-class Deportivo Pasto in Colombia, but failed to score due to legal issues. After such a long wait and without being able to make his debut in the Coffee League, the Honduran player terminated his contract with the club, after Castillo had an unresolved legal issue with Chinese side Natong Zhiyun FC. It must be remembered that Rubio was sued by Natong Zhiyun FC after finding out the penalty for the most important entity in world football, FIFA. The legal link between the Chinese team and the Honduran striker has occurred since December 2018, as they signed a "pre-contract" valid from January 2019 to December 2021, i.e. for a period of 3 years. FIFA document on the Honduran player On December 29, 2018, Honduran player Roman Rubio Castillo Alvarez and the Chinese club, Nantong Zion FC, entered into an agreement called "Pre-employment Contract", valid from January 2019 to December 2021, i.e. for a period of 3 years. Under the heading "Basic Salary," the contract states the player's annual fixed income. Net wages of up to $400,000, payable for the first year as follows: $50,000 net within 5 days of signing the pre-contract; Net $350,000 in 12 months with an average monthly salary of $29,167.

In her request for relief, the plaintiff requested damages for breach of contract in the amount of $1,200,000 (400,000*3) corresponding to the total/residual value of the contract. Dispute Resolution Chamber Decision The Dispute Resolution Chamber got to the heart of the matter. In doing so, he began to acknowledge the facts of the case. As well as the documents in the file. However, the Dispute Resolution Chamber stressed that in the following considerations it will refer only to facts, arguments and documentary evidence that it considers relevant to the assessment of the matter in question. In particular, the Chamber notes that the player unilaterally terminated the contract on January 21, 2019 apparently because he refused to undergo a medical examination (see point I.4 to I.8 for the specified sequence of events). For completeness, the Chamber notes that the player signed a contract with CD Saprissa only 7 days after termination (see point I.12 above). In the Chamber's view, this circumstance reveals that the player was not interested in continuing his career with Nantong Zhiyun FC, as we were looking for other opportunities in a short period of time.