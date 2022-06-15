Strawberry Supermoon can be seen from 7:45 PM with the naked eye

Puerto Ricans, from this afternoon through Wednesday dawn, will be able to appreciate an impressive astronomical event when a full-blown Supermoon that can be seen with the naked eye occurs starting at 7:45 p.m.. , mentioned Astronomy Society of Puerto Rico (SAPR) through written advertisements.

The giant moon event occurs when the full moon phase is in the moonIt is the only natural satellite in the world planet earthcoincides with perihelion or when it reaches its closest point to Earth during its elliptical or elliptical orbit. With an elliptical orbit, there are times when the Moon is closer to the Earth, and times when it is farther away.

The The National Center for Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA in English) confirms that the distance between the Earth and the Moon ranges from 224,000 to 249,000 miles. The closest the moon reaches in its orbit around the earth is known as perigee. Meanwhile, the farthest point between the Moon and the Earth, in the aforementioned orbit, is known as the apogee point.

NASA added that the moon reaches these points approximately every 28 days, which corresponds to the length of the lunar cycle. However, the supermoon does not always occur at perigee, as it must also coincide with the phase of the full moon. When this combination occurs, the moon appears 14 to 17 percent larger and up to 30 percent brighter.

When the moon is in the full moon and at its farthest point, it is known as micromoon.

Since it is the first full moon in June, this phenomenon is known as the strawberry giant moon. However, the name is not about the possibility of the moon showing a color similar to strawberries, but rather the name given by some Native American tribes because it indicates when the strawberries were harvested, explained Professor Juan Villavigny, president of SAPR.

“Although many refer to the full moon today as a strawberry moon, the moon will never turn red or pink. The only thing that will happen is that it will appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual, because it will be closer to ground “.

The event can be seen with the naked eye after sunset, although people using telescopes will be able to see the moon’s surface with greater visibility than at other times in its course and orbit.

Experts assure that the most impressive point will occur immediately after its exit, when its size is estimated and when it is close to the horizon.