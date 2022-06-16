Is China in contact with foreigners? They publish a mysterious report with revealing data





The Chinese government has claimed that it may have received a message from an alien civilization using its Sky Eye telescope located in the Chinese province of Guizhou, according to reports in the official media, according to which scientists have detected unusual electromagnetic signals of unknown origin. It’s confirmed, but it could be extraterrestrial.

by: Herald

The news and the report were revealed on the website of the Science and Technology Daily, the official newspaper of the Beijing-based Ministry of Science and Technology of China. But according to Bloomberg, Science and Technology Daily removed the report shortly after it was published, although it was not clear why.

“The news had already started to spread on the social network Weibo and was picked up by other media, including state media, but it was deleted from everywhere,” Bloomberg said.

What did the mysterious report say now?

The Science and Technology Daily report quotes Zhang Tongye, chief scientist on a research team on space civilization, co-founded by Peking Normal University, China’s National Astronomical Observatory, and the University of California, Berkeley.

