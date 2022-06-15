Strawberry Moon 2022: What time to see the giant moon from Mexico and the United States | full moon | strawberry supermoon 2022 | Full Moon June 2022 | USA | Sciences

During the night of June 14, 2022, a full moon can be observed, which in this month is called “strawberry moonEarth’s natural satellite will appear larger and brighter than usual, as it will also be a giant moon. This celestial event can be seen in MexicoAnd the United State and other countries in the world.

NASA determines that the visible face of the satellite can be seen 7% larger and 14% brighter than normal. The event occurs when the phase of the full moon coincides with the phase of the full moon rock bottom; That is, when it reaches its closest point to the Earth during its orbit.

Strawberry Supermoon 2022: What time to see it from Mexico and the United States

The Strawberry Moon will appear on the night of June 14 in the following times.

Mexico : 5.21 pm

United State: 6.21 pm

Strawberry Moon: Why is it called the full moon of June 2022?

the moon in full stage Which will be observed on the night of June 14, will be called the “strawberry moon” because the ancient Native Americans harvested the fruit that month.

The satellite will appear above the eastern horizon at night. You can even see Sagittarius Behind if the person has fast-moving vision. However, everything depends on whether the sky is clear.

NASA estimates it will be noticeable for about three days. The event will run until Friday 17 June in the morning.

The full moon is captured near the horizon, so it takes on a yellow tint. Photo: NASA

Supermoon: What is it and why does it happen in June?

It will be the next full moon giant moon, because it will coincide with the time when the natural satellite is closest to our planet. This phenomenon occurs because the moon’s orbit has an elliptical shape, so there is a point closer to the Earth (perihelion, 360 thousand km), and another point far (aphelion, 405 thousand km).

According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronics (INAOE) From Mexico, the moon tonight will be 361,536 kilometers from Earth.

Scientists also know that the giant moon is perigee.

Giant Strawberry Moon: Watch live and online

In order not to be missed due to unforeseen weather conditions, watching the moon will be broadcast live on .’s YouTube channel Virtual Telescope Project.

The default event will start at 3:45 PM (local time in Peru). In the meantime, pictures will be taken from Rome, and a video description will be established.