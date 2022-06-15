Strawberry Moon 2022: What time to see the giant moon from Mexico and the United States | full moon | strawberry supermoon 2022 | Full Moon June 2022 | USA | Sciences

June 15, 2022

Strawberry Moon 2022: What time to see the giant moon from Mexico and the United States

During the night of June 14, 2022, a full moon can be observed, which in this month is called “strawberry moonEarth’s natural satellite will appear larger and brighter than usual, as it will also be a giant moon. This celestial event can be seen in MexicoAnd the United State and other countries in the world.

