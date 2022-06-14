June 15, 2022

New video showing the "dolls" of the four models

Roger Rehbein June 15, 2022

If you want to know the iPhone 14, you can not miss this video that shows its design closely.

There are only a few months left until the discovery of the new generation of iPhone, when Apple, like every year, will introduce new models in September. We already know iOS 16preparatory system that iPhone 14And we’re also pretty clear about its design Thanks to the leaks. And now we can Take a closer look at iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Thanks to this video with the “dummies” of the four models.

In one of his latest videos, the channel Modernization View mockups of four different iPhone 14 models. These mockups are based on Leaked schematics of the four iPhone 14 modelsAnd you can see details like the new giant camera modules or the dual punch-hole display in the iPhone 14 Pro, although you have to look closely.

The four iPhone 14 dolls

New models of iPhone 14

Focusing on input forms, we can see that The design is very similar to that of the current iPhone 13Yes, change the size. The iPhone 14 looks identical to the iPhone 13, including the notch and the size of the rear camera module. Of course, instead of having a 5.4-inch iPhone, we’d have a 6.7-inch iPhone. This model will be a great “affordable” option this year, which will weigh much less by having aluminum frames instead of the stainless steel frames of the iPhone Pro.

On the iPhone 14 Pro we can see important differences, both front and back, despite the fact that the overall design will be very similar. Instead of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, we will have Double hole in the screenOne for the camera and one for the Face ID sensors. And in the back we will have Biggest camera unit We never had an iPhone before.

iPhone 14 Pro

These images show the most accurate design of the iPhone 14 Pro

And all this, to some extent, we can appreciate in a video Modernizationwhat’s more Compare these iPhone 14 mockups with current iPhone 13 models synonymous. An approach to the final design of the upcoming Apple iPhone that we’ll see in a few months.

The This year’s new generation iPhone will bring interesting newsLike the disappearance of the iPhone mini in favor of the iPhone Max, The notch is missing on Pro . modelsthe largest master room in Up to 48 Megapixels wave New front camera.

