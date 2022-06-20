June 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

"Story Walk" comes to Wichita

“Story Walk” comes to Wichita

Zera Pearson June 21, 2022 1 min read

Wichita, Kan. (NBC Kansas) — Evergreen Park welcomes its new “Story Walk,” an initiative to increase exercise and literacy among the community.

Exactly a year ago, the idea for a Story Walk came to Wichita.

City leaders say they saw something similar at Derby and wanted to implement it here.

said Elizabeth Brunchen, Director of Family and Human Resources for K-State – Cartagena.

The books will be provided by the evergreen library and will be changed every two to three months.

In addition, the books will be in both English and Spanish.

“The aim is to fill the Spanish society’s need for more physical activity and to fall in love with literature,” said Cartagena.

“And we know that when we exercise, the brain retains more of what it sees,” he added.

The first book that families can find in the park is called “soñadores,” or “The Dreamers” and is based on the true story of a Mexican mother who immigrated to the United States.

“We’ll see each other in this story, it’s something we’ll define often,” Cartagena said.

People can now go and enjoy the beautiful ‘story walk’ located in an evergreen park near the tennis courts.

See also  Promoting gender equality in science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Science takes over Gasset Park

June 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

50 easy exercises to lose belly that you can do in seven minutes

June 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

SEP opens vacancies with salaries up to 140 thousand pesos – El Financiero

June 20, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

“Story Walk” comes to Wichita

June 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

How long is Jonathan Rodriguez’s contract with America?

June 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Piedad Cordoba: What will happen after Petro is elected president? – Courts – Justice

June 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Christian Nodal is angry at fans in full concert for this reason | video

June 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon