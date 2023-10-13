Steps to “jump” the battery without damaging the car’s computer

Step 1: Ensure compatibility

Before attempting to transfer power, make sure both vehicles have compatible electrical systems. Make sure the voltage and polarity of the batteries match. Most vehicles use a 12 volt system, but it is important to verify this information in your owner’s manual or by consulting a professional if you are not sure.

Step 2: Park vehicles

Park both vehicles in a safe and stable place, making sure they do not touch each other. Set the parking brake on both cars and turn off the engines.

Step 3: Locate the battery terminals

Locate the positive and negative terminals of both car batteries. The positive terminal is usually marked with a “+” symbol and the negative terminal is marked with a “-” symbol. Pay attention to these signs, as they are essential for correct communication.

Step 4 – Connect the jumper wires

Using a set of jumper cables, connect one end of the positive cable (usually red) to the positive terminal of the running vehicle’s battery. Then connect the other end of the positive cable to the positive terminal of the dead car battery.

Step 5 – Connect the ground wire

Then connect one end of the negative cable (usually black) to the negative terminal of the running car battery. However, instead of connecting the other end of the negative cable directly to the dead car battery, find a suitable unpainted metal surface on the engine block or bodywork that will receive the assistance. This acts as a grounding point and helps prevent damage to sensitive electronic components.

Step 6: Start the car

Start the car engine and let it run for a few minutes. This will allow the battery to transfer some charge to the dead car battery.

Step 7: Start the dead car

Try starting the dead car’s engine. If it starts successfully, leave both cars running for a few more minutes to make sure the dead car battery is sufficiently charged.

Step 8 – Disconnect the connection cables

To disconnect the connection cables, reverse the connection order. Start by removing the negative cable from the dead car’s ground point and then from the negative terminal of the running car’s battery. Finally, remove the positive cable from both batteries.

By carefully following these steps, you can safely transfer power from one vehicle to another without harming computer systems. Remember to ensure compatibility, stop both cars, identify the battery terminals, connect the jumper cables correctly, use a proper grounding point, start the running car first, start the dead car, then disconnect the jumper cables in reverse order.

With caution and attention to detail, you can successfully start your vehicle without damaging sensitive electronic components. | Alwaysauto.com