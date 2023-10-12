New terminal at Fort Lauderdale Airport

According to an official statement, by 2026, the fifth terminal will be operational at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida.

Its construction began last Monday with a ceremony attended by the Broward County Aviation Department and the County Board of Commissioners.

The truth is that the airport’s Terminal 5 (T5) project is worth $404 million and will be the first building to be built from scratch in decades.

In addition, the site is designed as a two-level, five-gate domestic terminal, which will include check-in and ticketing areas. It will also have an arrival and departure baggage processing service and a security checkpoint.

For its part, it will include retail and food and beverage franchises. We’re talking about a state-of-the-art, 230,000 square foot facility that will rise on the east side of Terminal 4.

Likewise, it will be connected, through bridges or multi-level pedestrian walkways, with the existing Cypress car park on the site and Terminal 4.

It is worth noting that funding for T5 will come from several sources. These include airport bonds, Florida Department of Transportation grants, and passenger facility fees.

What benefits will the fifth terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport bring?

The increase in the number of boarding gates at the airport will be one of the greatest benefits of this new terminal.

In this sense, the total number of passengers will grow from 35 million passengers per year today to approximately 52 million within 20 years. This is what industrial forecasting models predict.

Nearly 3,400 direct and indirect construction-related jobs will be created through the T5 project, with more than a dozen small businesses participating.

However, after this construction phase, when the station is ready, it is expected to create between 1,000 and 1,250 new permanent jobs.

Finally, the airline JetBlue Airways. He will lead project management at a facility that handles between 4 and 5 million passengers annually.