July 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Spiritualists, Witches, and Healers: Healing in the Gray Areas of Medicine

Zera Pearson July 20, 2022 2 min read
Healing midwives, hygienists and doctors

Listen to Ibero Martinez’s recommendation

Book tab.

Healers, Midwives, Healers, and Doctors: The Healing Arts of Modern Argentina

Director: Diego Armas

Publisher: Economic Culture Fund

In 1925, the newspaper La Nación noted that Mother Mary “has given to everyone, rich and poor, what science cannot give and religion refuses to give.” Although medicine from the eighteenth century began to define the subject of its study and sought to become official, it did not always succeed in replacing the healing arts, practices, and knowledge concerned with providing some form of treatment and care for people’s ailments. What happens when health system institutions are inadequate or inaccessible, or when people do not trust them? What happens outside of those areas? What do you do with the ailments and diseases against which approved medicine fails to express effective responses? Diego Armos compiles here a series of articles showing that for centuries those who practice the healing arts have participated in the healing paths of rich and poor, educated or uneducated, strong or weak. It also indicates the permanent presence of these hybrids in the health care of large sections of Argentine society from the middle of the nineteenth century until the present. It is about traditions and cultures of interest that are not static, but are the result of very diverse mixing, exchanges and reinterpretations. Healers, midwives, therapists, and physicians show that medicine and medical therapy constitute an uncertain, hesitant, and constantly contested field. Trying to heal and trying to heal have been, and will continue to be, efforts characterized by the most diverse offerings of care.

See also  Economic studies after the delay in searching for specializations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Eight UGR majors, in the world’s “Top 200” rankings for Shanghai

July 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

ER and ER doctors deserve appreciation

July 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They invite you to visit the Zigzag Interactive Center for Science and Technology

July 20, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

He warns that a solar storm will hit the Earth. This is what you should know

July 21, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

How can a TPS beneficiary seek permanent residency in the United States?

July 21, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Eight UGR majors, in the world’s “Top 200” rankings for Shanghai

July 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

For FIFA, there is interference from the El Salvador government in FESFUT and it gives a five-day warning

July 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis