Spanish cartoonist and painter Miguel Gallardo, creator of the iconic character ‘Macocky’, dies

Spanish cartoonist and illustrator Miguel Gallardo, creator of the iconic character “Macoque”, died Monday in Barcelona (Spain) at the age of 66, after suffering from cancer for a long time.

“Not only did we fire one of the great cartoonists (or as he said, ‘translator’, because he translated into pictures what others think into words) of our country, but he was one of the best people I have had the privilege of knowing. With whom I have been involved in over a decade of projects, each one Better Than Previously” reported his literary agent, Txell Torrent, citing EFE.

Gallardo was the creator of characters such as Pepito Magefesa, Perro Nick, Perico Carambola or Roberto España and Manolín, in connection with the traditions of American comics or Spanish cinema and animation. He was also the author of the graphic novel “Maria Yo-Yo,” his autobiographical production on the world of autism, which made With her daughter, a victim of this disease.

He recently recounted his experience with cancer, in a book published in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was admitted to the emergency room when a tumor was discovered.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, the Barcelona City Council suggested awarding him the gold medal for that Catalan city of cultural merit, “for his contribution to the pictorial memory of a defining moment in the history of Barcelona and the whole country; for moving forward and knowing how to convey the simplest truth.”