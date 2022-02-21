Aleida Núñez shows her magic for the camera wrapped in glitter | Instagram

Beauty an actress Mexican Alida Nunez She surprised her social media followers by wearing a really elegant and shiny style, as it was her charm and stunning personality that undoubtedly caught all eyes.

Alida Nunez For the occasion she chose a black dress full of sheen and very tight, allowing her curves and her petite waist to be perfectly visible, but without a doubt what impressed netizens the most was the pronounced neckline in the front that left a large part of her character for all to see.

The singer also maximized her style with a perfectly colored pair of long gloves, natural but strong lip makeup and her hair perfectly combed in Hollywood style.

Alida Nunez, although she did not become the heroine of the series, has found the perfect formula to stay in the public’s taste even over the years and be one of the most famous faces on Mexican television.

Ex-Juan Ferrara has advanced with technology, ever since she made a huge leap on social networks where she has positioned herself as one of the spoiled ones thanks to her content that is full of beauty, originality and freshness.

Aleida Núñez shows off her fascination for the camera wrapped in glitter. Photo: Instagram.



But this beautiful woman always goes above and beyond when it comes to her followers which is why she launched her own exclusive content page, in which she decided to give more of herself to her most ardent fans.

Many confirm that this page has been a success in Aleida Núñez’s life and career as not only will she be a huge hit with a huge number of subscribers, but they also confirm that this is how she met her new partner, Bubba.

Soon the entertainment media released the news that Nunez was giving love a new chance and it would be with a millionaire American oil businessman.

According to TV notes, Alida Nunez Bubba had contacted her on his exclusive page and after that, he had traveled to Mexico on several occasions, where they started dating and meeting. The actress ended up confirming her relationship with the businessman.

Later, the famous Televisa star confirmed that, contrary to what she is dealing with, she fell in love with the person and not what she has, because Bubba is an entrepreneur with a more than good lifestyle and could have led her to close in 2021 to Dubai.