May 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

SpaceX shares what it’s like to re-enter Earth from a rocket

Roger Rehbein May 9, 2023 1 min read

Posted at 20:12 ET (00:12 GMT) Monday, May 8, 2023

play



0:55

Posted at 15:53 ​​ET (19:53 GMT) Monday, May 8, 2023

This was the launch of new NASA satellites


0:58

Posted at 20:14 ET (00:14 GMT) Fri May 5, 2023

The best pictures of the lunar eclipse


0:49

Posted at 15:07 ET (19:07 GMT) Fri May 5, 2023

Look at this strange result of a black hole


1:06

Posted at 20:20 ET (00:20 GMT) Thursday, May 4, 2023

NASA is making a comparison of the largest black holes


0:58

Posted at 15:40 ET (19:40 GMT) Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Hubble Space Telescope captures images of interacting galaxies


0:58

Posted at 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT) Thursday, May 4, 2023

This is how the Europa Clipper spacecraft is ready for Jupiter's moon


1:09

Posted at 21:20 ET (01:20 GMT) Wednesday, May 3, 2023

They detect the moment when a star swallows a planet


0:51

Posted at 19:34 ET (23:34 GMT) Wednesday May 3, 2023

A solar flare could have started life on Earth


1:11

Posted at 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT) Monday May 1, 2023

Elon Musk says Starship may be ready for take off "Six or eight weeks"


1:16

See also  WhatsApp Tricks 2022 | Whatsapp Plus 2022: discover 9 new features that will be available | WhatsApp for web and PC | trends

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The study finally reveals the moon’s mysterious interior

May 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Run out of official support

May 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Those who are verified with a blue badge access Gmail

May 5, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

1 min read

SpaceX shares what it’s like to re-enter Earth from a rocket

May 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

IMF: DR economy is “the most dynamic in Latin America” ​​| AlMomento.net

May 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Walmart to refund $4 million to defrauded customers

May 9, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Another bankruptcy in the United States

May 9, 2023 Zera Pearson