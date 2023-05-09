WhatsApp: a trick to hide your identity | data

Did you know that you can hide your identity in The WhatsApp? As you know, this is a messaging tool that has been the most popular all over the world and therefore, more and more people are using this app to keep in touch with others; However, if you use the app, but prefer to keep as private as possible, you can hide your name so that they don’t know who you are.

This option is mostly used if you have to communicate with other people just for something casual and it is not necessary for them to know your identity, you even have the option to hide your name if you want to prank your friends with your new WhatsApp number.

In this way, you can hide your entire name and even without using emojis or symbols that identify you, because if you tried not to put anything in this section, you might have noticed that the app does not allow it by default.

In this sense, whatever the case, you can achieve good results in a matter of minutes and without downloading external applications, as there is a simple trick that will help you in this process. To achieve this, in mag We share all the steps to follow.

How to hide your name on WhatsApp

If you do not want anyone to see your name on WhatsApp, especially when you are added to groups that can include many new contacts, we will explain to you what you should do.

First, you should know that WhatsApp always asks you to enter a name that identifies you.

However, if you want to prevent any type of symbol or emoji from appearing, you must use the Unicode symbol.

This symbol, although it seems that there is nothing, really exists, but it cannot be imagined.

To do this, go to the following connection that we share with you

that we share with you Here you should go to the empty box.

Check the entire box and click Copy.

Once done, enter the WhatsApp application.

After that, access the “Settings” section.

Tap your profile picture, followed by your name.

Now, paste the Unicode code and click on OK.

This way, no one will be able to see the name you put on WhatsApp, and you can also hide your photo if you want to achieve more privacy in the app.

How does it work to transfer WhatsApp chats using QR code

This new function called “Transfer chats to iPhone” is in the beta version of WhatsApp, so we explain how to use it in a few steps.

Download WhatsApp on your new iPhone.

Register with your old number.

Next, go to Settings, followed by Chats.

Scroll down and tap on Transfer Chats to iPhone.

Click on the blue “Start” button.

Now, you will have to scan the QR code that will appear on your old mobile phone.

Wait a few minutes for the process to finish.

Finally, you will see the chats from your old smartphone on your new iPhone.

Keep in mind that this function is in the beta version of WhatsApp and will arrive officially in the future, so we share with you how to download this beta version on your iPhone and you can apply the trick.

First, download the apptest flight from the App Store.

Next, open the link to request to be a WhatsApp beta tester on your iPhone.

Once your application is approved, you will be automatically redirected into the application.

Click OK and wait for WhatsApp Beta to install on your device.

