Sofia Vergara reveals her unrecognizable side in the bathtub without clothes

toTo the actress Sofia Vergara He continues to amaze all his followers with his posts on social media. At 51 years old, the American has an enviable figure that is praised by all her fans.

On a trip to ParisVergara left everyone stunned by sharing the most sensual photo, although what caught more attention was that she showed her more sensual side. Unrecognizable.

Star Modern family And a member of the jury of the famous reality show ‘America’s Got Talent’ She is experiencing a happy and different moment, after their separation a few months ago Joe Manganiello.

The new emotional moment has allowed Sofia to enjoy other things in life, such as taking trips like the recent one to France. “Jet lag at 2 a.m., planning how to get this bathtub to Los Angeles.”

This was the message that the actress shared, In a photo in the bathtub without clothes, appearing from the shoulders to the top. What aroused curiosity was seeing Vergara somewhat unrecognizable, as she was not wearing any makeup.

This did not make her fans leave the most beautiful and lovely messages to the actress. “Perfect without a lot of makeup and looks younger” Or “You look beautiful without makeup,” these were some of the most popular comments. Sofia Vergara proves once again that beauty has nothing to do with age as in her case.