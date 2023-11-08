November 8, 2023

Social Security will send $360 more dollars to retirees in November

Winston Hale November 8, 2023

The Social Security Administration announced an increase in pension payments to beneficiaries across the United States. Beneficiaries can get up to $360 dollars Increase. This increase is called a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The COLA is 8.7% in 2023, raising the maximum Social Security check from $4,194 to $4,555.

As a result, the next pension payment will be increased by up to $360 compared to the payment made in November last year.

Additionally, pension payments are expected in 2024 There is an additional increase of 3.2%The maximum Social Security retirement payment could be increased to approximately $4,700.

This increase represents a big improvement from the $4,194 recorded in 2022.

It’s important to note that even though all Social Security payments increased by 8.7%, the extra $360 will be received by retirees receiving the maximum payment.

Payment Dates for November:

-November 1: On this day the November Supplemental Social Security Payment is issued. This check is for a maximum of $914 dollars.
–November 8: Charges for those who retired after 1997 and born between 1st and 10th of any month of the year.
– November 15: Payments for those born between 11 and 20 in any month of the year.
November 22: Last payment of the month. Fees for those born between 21 and 31.

