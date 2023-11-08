So you can check your EBT card balance on your mobile

The United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as CalFresh, reinvents itself every day to benefit its beneficiaries. Now, for example, it allows you to check the balance of EBT cards on your cell phone or other device.As known, eligible California residents receive their financial benefits through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card called Golden State Advantage. But how to verify its existence?

Two years ago, in March 2022, beneficiaries who requested replacement cards did, in fact, receive them. The new plastic has technology that provides greater protection to its performance. For example, the PIN should be the same as your previous card. It is only recommended to activate it once you have purchased or withdrawn the money.

30 days to process EBT card

Those who receive a new EBT card have 30 days to activate it before the old one stops working. If you still have questions about this procedure, you can contact the EBT Helpline at (877) 328-9677 and (866) 613-3777.

How to check availability? There are two ways to do this through different applications: ConnectEBT and Providers. In both cases they are available for Android and iOS. First register your EBT account and select your user ID and password. Once you’ve done that, keep the card handy.

Providers can check your registered EBT card balance using apk. Also, you get the chance to check your spending history and find stores that accept your benefits as payment.

Meanwhile, ConnectEBT is better connected to your SNAP benefits. You can also review your balance and transaction history for up to 15 months and change your PIN. If that’s not enough, you have options to report damaged, lost or stolen cards and request a replacement card by mail.