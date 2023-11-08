November 8, 2023

Man tries to abuse Honduran woman and her children in Houston

Winston Hale November 8, 2023

Bashiru Gargbo broke into the home of a Honduran woman who was sleeping with her daughters in her Houston, Texas apartment.

Bashiru Gargbo is the man who tried to abuse a Honduran woman and her children in an apartment in Houston, Texas.

According to authorities, the Honduran woman was sleeping when Bashiru Gargbo entered the home located in the east of the city. The man approached the bed and started touching her.

The woman woke up thinking the person next to her was her accomplice, but discovered it was an intruder, who now faces charges of robbery with intent to sexually assault.

“I was fast asleep and I felt someone knocking and I thought it was my husband and suddenly I saw the man,” she told Click2houston.

“My girl started screaming and my boy started saying, ‘Mom, mom, someone’s home,'” the woman told local media.

The man broke down the front door of an apartment in the 8400 block of Broadway and chased the 7-year-old girl.

The man remained in bed until Houston police arrived. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, called 911.

Police arrested 40-year-old Bashiru Gargbo at 9:34 am on Tuesday. He has been charged with robbery with intent to commit sexual assault.

“I want justice. What he did to me was justice. He touched my private parts. That is also a crime,” Honduran said.

See also  The Nicaraguan government closed the order of the Franciscan Friars Minor and 16 other NGOs.

Prosecutors asked that Gargbo’s bail be set at $250,000, but the hearing officer set it at $60,000.

2023/11/0810:59H.

