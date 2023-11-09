Offers and sales at stores and restaurants across the US this November 11

Next Saturday, November 11, is Veterans Day in the United States. On that date, service rendered by citizens who were part of the North American military was recognized.

When it falls on a weekend, the day of rest is brought forward to Friday. However, on the 11th itself, some markets, eateries and tour operators will offer discounts and services to them.

Shoni’s brand restaurants will serve complimentary breakfast until 11:00 AM. Shawnee’s locations ask for a military service receipt from Americans who want a free breakfast.

Another requirement established by Shoni is that breakfast should be allowed to be consumed in the same place and not carried away. California Pizza Kitchen will serve free meals to retired and current service members.

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) breakfast restaurant will provide free items to military personnel. Dishes offered include red, white and blueberry hotcakes and pancake combos.

Shops and agencies offering benefits

The schedule set by IHOP to serve officers and soldiers is 7 am to 7 pm. These citizens must consume food at the places provided to them.

A 5% discount is applicable at Farway stores for reservists and active members of the armed forces. Food Lion will have 10% discounts, but many items will not be discounted.

CheapOair Travel is aiming to save $25.00 USD for military members who purchase tickets using promo code VTRN25. Army Corps of Engineers recreation areas across the country will stop charging fees effective Nov. 11.

A 15% discount is offered to certain members of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Additionally, Wyndham Rewards members will receive 1,000 bonus points for bookings between December 8 and 11, 2023.