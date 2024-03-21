Social Security 2024 in the United States: People will receive U$D 1,900 on Wednesday, March 20 | RPPUSA

This fee Social security It is distributed according to the date of birth of the beneficiaries. Find out who's who this week.

Every Wednesday, the Social Security Administration (SSA) Issue checks related to payments for the current month. Beneficiaries range from retired workers to people with certain types of disabilities., belongs to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Additional security income (SSI).

Depending on the release of payments Beneficiary Date of Birth, the right amount is linked to various factors. According to official statistics, the average wage for a retired worker U$D 1,907 per month In 2024. Below is who will receive that payment on Wednesday, March 20.

They will receive U$D 1,900 on Wednesday, March 20

Depending on the fee schedule and average amount, Beneficiaries who will receive a check of approximately U$D 1,900 this Wednesday, March 20 Retired workers with date of birth between 10 and 21.

SSA will issue the last payment of the month by March 27 and will be paid to beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st. It is worth mentioning that individuals who retired before May 1997 and disabled beneficiaries are not covered under the scheme. Above, because they receive payment on the first days of the month, regardless of your date of birth.